DeltaChain (DELTA) Market Cap Reaches $272,093.75

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00226914 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002774 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.84 or 0.01923953 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00325101 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004802 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

