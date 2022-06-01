Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $207,807.00

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $6.40 or 0.00020285 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $80.35 million and $207,807.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,558.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,935.75 or 0.06133811 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00215854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.37 or 0.00634903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.48 or 0.00622574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00074853 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001289 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,551,768 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

