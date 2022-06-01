Dero Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $5.91 or 0.00019843 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $74.19 million and $225,206.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,784.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.48 or 0.06125588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00212252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.53 or 0.00659839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.45 or 0.00622642 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00073905 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,553,451 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

