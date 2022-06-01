DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Price Hits $0.0162 on Major Exchanges

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $200,035.39 and approximately $3,227.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

