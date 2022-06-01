Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,145,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,142 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 0.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.46% of Digital Realty Trust worth $733,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,734,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,879. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.16 and a 200 day moving average of $149.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.35 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.