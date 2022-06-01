Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Digital Turbine updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.68 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

APPS stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12.

APPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 25.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

