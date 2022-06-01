Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Short Interest Update

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Digital World Acquisition stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 109,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,938. Digital World Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $79.22.

Get Digital World Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 244.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 36.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,974,000.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of SaaS and technology, and the fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.