Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.68 Million

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DINGet Rating) to post $236.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.35 million and the highest is $239.03 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $233.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $935.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $922.18 million to $942.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $969.22 million, with estimates ranging from $945.95 million to $984.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DINGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

DIN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.10. 199,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $98.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 64.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

