DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Stock Price Up 4.7%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 206,231 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 60,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

DRTT has been the topic of several research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.85 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:DRTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 87.63% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

