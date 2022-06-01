Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0837 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0837 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and approximately $774.19 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00213760 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001335 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006211 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

