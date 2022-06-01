Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.27-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,892. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average is $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.31%.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after acquiring an additional 99,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 36,881 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 748,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after acquiring an additional 51,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,302,000 after acquiring an additional 32,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

