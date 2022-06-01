Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 10,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 801,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $705.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.23%.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.81%.

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $192,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $209,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,519 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $137,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.