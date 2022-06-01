DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $604,266.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,776 shares in the company, valued at $984,242.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $240,603.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,398.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,051 shares of company stock worth $1,338,470.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,768,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in DoubleVerify by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 55.2% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,016,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,757,000 after acquiring an additional 717,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in DoubleVerify by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,801,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,970,000 after acquiring an additional 121,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

DV stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,504. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $96.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

