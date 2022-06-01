Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Trading 0% Higher

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.52 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 112.52 ($1.42). 48,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 182,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.42).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.12%.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

