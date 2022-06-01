Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Market Capitalization Hits $14.20 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $826.87 or 0.02620104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00458589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032966 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

