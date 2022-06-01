Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stock Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,049 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Duke Realty worth $52,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.90.

Duke Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.