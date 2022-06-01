DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Update

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:DXC traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $34.57. 1,581,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,729. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in DXC Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

