Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$263.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.10 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 140,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.12, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 68.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

