Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DYNT. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.76 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a P/E ratio of -75,500.00 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Dynatronics had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.