Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) to report $108.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.80 million and the lowest is $107.50 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $48.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 124.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $398.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $292.55 million, with estimates ranging from $265.20 million to $319.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 114,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 70,438 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EGRX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.87. 5,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.68. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

