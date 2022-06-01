Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,040,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,559 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Envista were worth $91,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,253,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,778,000 after buying an additional 168,719 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Envista by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,689,000 after buying an additional 2,712,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Envista by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,353,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,172,000 after acquiring an additional 373,330 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Envista by 46.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,997,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,875,000 after purchasing an additional 74,776 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVST. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Envista stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,581 shares of company stock worth $6,410,182 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

