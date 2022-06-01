Eaton Vance Management Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $93,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 48,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 75,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

