Eaton Vance Management Has $85.19 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,853 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $85,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $303,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after buying an additional 49,746 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,725,000 after buying an additional 80,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($129.05) to £111 ($140.44) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($145.50) to £120 ($151.82) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

