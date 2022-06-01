Eaton Vance Management Purchases 99,312 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,674,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,312 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $100,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,212,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,571,000 after acquiring an additional 180,394 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,324,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,025,000 after acquiring an additional 207,695 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,395,053 shares of company stock valued at $110,539,853 in the last quarter.

BAM stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.