Eaton Vance Management Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,081 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $80,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,398,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,603,000 after acquiring an additional 188,410 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $245.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.75.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,777.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.19.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

