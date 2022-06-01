Eaton Vance Management Sells 19,580 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,580 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.25% of Match Group worth $94,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.87 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.94.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

About Match Group (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.