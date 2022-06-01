Eaton Vance Management Sells 50,755 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,956 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,755 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.15% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $84,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,873 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.10.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $793,225.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total transaction of $150,453.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $268.65 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $292.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.38. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

