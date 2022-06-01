Ebix, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Ebix has a payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26. Ebix has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.47.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Ebix had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ebix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ebix by 56.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ebix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Ebix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.