Ebix, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.
Ebix has a payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of EBIX stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26. Ebix has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.47.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ebix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ebix by 56.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ebix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Ebix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebix (EBIX)
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.