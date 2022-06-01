Edenred SA Declares Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3462 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. Edenred has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $30.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($55.91) to €54.20 ($58.28) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($60.22) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €51.00 ($54.84) to €52.00 ($55.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

