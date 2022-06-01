Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at SVB Leerink

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.09. 78 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,100. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. On average, research analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 839,403 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 221,945 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

