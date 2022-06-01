Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.33

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 58833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

EMBK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Embark Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $461,291,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,574,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $16,265,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $8,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Embark Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.