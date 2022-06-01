Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90,112 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.27% of Entegris worth $50,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 11,337,429 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,732,000 after acquiring an additional 134,672 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after acquiring an additional 621,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,947,000 after buying an additional 758,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,611,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,866,000 after buying an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,561 shares of company stock worth $5,370,016. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

