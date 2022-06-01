Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Equitable were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 12.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after buying an additional 74,842 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,449 shares of company stock worth $5,066,188 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 57,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

