Ergo (ERG) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00008122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $78.43 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,166.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,823.70 or 0.06045511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00213422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00632331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.95 or 0.00646253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00074590 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001343 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004461 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

