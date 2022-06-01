ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.
ESAB stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. ESAB has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $58.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.
ESAB Company Profile (Get Rating)
ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
