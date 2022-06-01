Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.78. 29,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,034. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $38,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.