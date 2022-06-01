Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49.

