Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Invests $581,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

