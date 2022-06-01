Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08.

