Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,625,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,576 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22,076.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 662,942 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average is $90.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

