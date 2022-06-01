Evercore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.43.

Shares of BDX opened at $255.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

