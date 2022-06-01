Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $258.40. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.