Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

HDV stock opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average of $103.47. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

