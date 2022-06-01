Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,558,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 766,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,779,000 after purchasing an additional 338,897 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 319,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

