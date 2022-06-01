Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 328 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,986,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 111,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $150.42 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $140.30 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.61 and its 200-day moving average is $152.70.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

