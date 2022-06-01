Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 982 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,958,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,829,000 after purchasing an additional 70,535 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $144.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average of $144.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

