Evercore Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.18.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

