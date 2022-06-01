EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in EVgo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EVgo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 650,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

EVGO stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. EVgo has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About EVgo (Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

