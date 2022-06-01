Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 515,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,614 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $24,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,092,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,068,000 after purchasing an additional 275,748 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 509,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 174,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,032,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after buying an additional 410,064 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.80. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,632 shares of company stock worth $9,919,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.