EXMO Coin (EXM) Price Hits $0.0167 on Exchanges

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $34,344.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMO Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,571.13 or 1.00016981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002012 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001691 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXM is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

